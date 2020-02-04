Arrest of suspected suicide bomber in Kaduna confirms existence of Christian Boko Haram —MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has argued that the arrested of a suspected suicide bomber, Nathaniel Samuel with improvised explosive devices (IED) at the Living Faith Church in Sabon Tasha, Chickun local government area of Kaduna State, points to the fact that there is a Christian version of Boko Haram.

MURIC Director Prof. Ishaq Akintola, whipped up the allegation in a statement issued on Monday where he also noted that the arrest of the suspect by the Kaduna State Police Command was an eye opener.

“We’re not surprised that the suspect happens to be a Christian. We’ve said it on several occasions that there is a Christian version of Boko Haram. Christian’s bomb churches and the whole world blame Nigerian Muslims for the atrocity. The arrest of Nathaniel Samuel for attempting to bomb this church is not a new development.

“Victor Moses was arrested on 1st March, 2016 for spying for Boko Haram bombers. He confessed that he carried out the surveillance before the bombing of Madalla Church in Abuja on 25th December, 2011,” the statement by Prof. Akintola read in part.

Recall that the arrest of Nathaniel Samuel was confirmed by the Kaduna State command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, to journalists in Kaduna at the time.

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspected suicide bomber in Kaduna church

Sabo said the suspect; a middle-aged man was arrested with items suspected to be IEDs.

He said the command had commenced investigation to ascertain the suspect’s mission.

The command spokesman said only the investigation could reveal Samuel’s agenda with the devices.

He promised to give details and update on the outcome of the police investigation into the incident.

Some worshipers at the church told journalists that the suspect was apprehended after dropping a bag in the church and sneaked out.

Join the conversation

Opinions