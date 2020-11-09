Arrested #EndSARS campaigner, Eromosele Adene Peter moved from Lagos to Abuja

#EndSARS campaigner, Eromosele Adene Peter, who was arrested by the police at his Ikeja residence in Lagos State on Saturday, November 7, has been transferred to Abuja, where he is being detained at the Force Headquarters.

Confirming this was his sister, Onomene Adene, who posted on her social media platform that Peter was moved to Abuja because the police believed the arrest and detention of her brother could spark another round of protest in the state.

Onomene said her brother, a musician and civil rights activist, was arrested on Saturday when about 15 policemen in two trucks stormed their house and bundled him away. He was denied access to his lawyers and relations and the family only learned that he had been moved to Abuja on Monday.

This is what Onomene posted:

“He has been moved to Abuja and I think they decided to move him because they would not be able to control the outrage in Lagos.

“He was detained for over 48 hours without bail. He was first taken to the CP’s office in Lagos, then moved to Panti. When the noise started, he was moved to Area F and on Monday morning, when the lawyer visited the place, we were told he had been moved.”

