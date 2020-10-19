Arrested #EndSARS protesters still in Egyptian detention -NIDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) confirmed on Monday that eight Nigerians arrested in Cairo, Egypt, for participating in #EndSARS protests are still in detention in the North African country.

The Nigerians were arrested by the Egyptian policemen on Sunday.

The Chairman of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri, who disclosed this in a statement on the commission’s Twitter handle, said the protesters were arrested for breaching laws on public gathering in the country.

She also denied the involvement of the Nigerian government in the protesters’ arrest.

Dabiri-Erewa added that the protesters would be released by the Egyptian authorities after a thorough investigation.

The statement read: “The Nigerian mission in Cairo has had extensive deliberations with the Cairo ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior as well as the Diplomatic Police.

“The eight detained Nigerians – four men and four women – were assured of decent treatment while in detention. They will be released after thorough investigations on why they flouted the laws of the land, check the status of their residence permits, and they will write an undertaking not to embark on any acts inimical to the Egyptian laws.

“The Nigerian mission will continue to engage with the Egyptian authorities to see to the release of the Nigerian protesters, while NiDCOM will monitor the situation and give an update.

“However, to the best of our knowledge, there is no record of any release yet as speculated on some social media handles.”

