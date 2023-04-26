Arsenal battle Man City in biggest top-of-table clash today

Arsenal will today (Wednesday) be facing their biggest threat this season, Manchester City, in their race to clinch the Premier League title.

The Gunners, who lead the table by five points but have played two games more than their rivals, will be looking to seal a victory at the Etihad Stadium tonight.

A win for either side will go a long way in determining the eventual winners of the league.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who were eight points clear at the start of the month, last won the title in 2003-04.

Read Also: Arsenal slip up again in title race after six-goal thriller vs Southampton

Chasing a fifth Premier League title in six years, City are also in contention for a Treble, including the FA Cup and Champions League.

If Arsenal win, they would still need victories in their final five games to be sure of the title.

If City win instead, they would need to win six of their last seven matches to become champions for a third successive season.

The big game will kick off by 8:00p.m today, Wednesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now