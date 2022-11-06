Arsenal beat Chelsea to return top of Premier League

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 1-0 in a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League.

The only goal of the game was scored by Gabriel, who pounced to steer the ball over the line in the 63rd minute.

The hosts had failed to deal with Bukayo Sako’s corner from the right wing when the forward netted to give the Gunners a deserved lead.

Arsenal lost top spot on Saturday when 10-man Manchester City defeated Fulham 2-1 thanks to Erling Haaland’s winning penalty in the fifth minute of injury time.

The win at Stamford Bridge for Arsenal takes them two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side after 13 matches.

The Gunners, without a top-four finish since 2016, have also beaten Tottenham and Liverpool at home this season.

