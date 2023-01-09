Arsenal beat Oxford to set up Man City FA Cup fourth-round clash

Arsenal overcame Oxford United in an FA Cup third round encounter on Monday night to set up a fourth-round meeting with Manchester City.

League One Oxford United held the tie goalless at Kassam Stadium until the 63rd minute when Mohamed Elneny opened the scoring.

Eddie Nketiah then had a calmly finish seven minutes later to double the lead before scoring his second of the night six minutes after to seal the win.

Read Also: Man City thrash Chelsea to advance in FA Cup

All three goals came in a dominant second half display by Arsenal, whose manager Mikel Arteta must have been disappointed following the poor first half.

With the win, the Gunners have now set up a fourth-round tie with Manchester City, who thrashed Chelsea 4-0 to advance.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now