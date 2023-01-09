Sports
Arsenal beat Oxford to set up Man City FA Cup fourth-round clash
Arsenal overcame Oxford United in an FA Cup third round encounter on Monday night to set up a fourth-round meeting with Manchester City.
League One Oxford United held the tie goalless at Kassam Stadium until the 63rd minute when Mohamed Elneny opened the scoring.
Eddie Nketiah then had a calmly finish seven minutes later to double the lead before scoring his second of the night six minutes after to seal the win.
All three goals came in a dominant second half display by Arsenal, whose manager Mikel Arteta must have been disappointed following the poor first half.
With the win, the Gunners have now set up a fourth-round tie with Manchester City, who thrashed Chelsea 4-0 to advance.
