Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham after stunning first-half display

Arsenal put up a superb first-half display at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to beat rivals Tottenham 3-1 in the Premier League.

The Gunners were 3-0 up at halftime, courtesy of goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.

Son Heung-min would later pull one back in the 79th minute of the game as Spurs did put up a horror show at the home of their city rivals.

It was a third consecutive victory for Arsenal in the Premier League, a welcome development for the Mikel Arteta side following their poor start to the season.

With the win Arsenal go above Spurs in ninth spot on the table while Spurs, who have failed to win in their last two League games, stay 10th.

In another Premier League game on Sunday, Wolves defeated Southampton 1-0.

