Arsenal bid Lacazette farewell as Frenchman’s contract ends June 30

Premier League side Arsenal have officially announced the exit of forward, Alexander Lacazette after his current contract ends at the end of this month.

Lacazette helped the Gunners finish on fifth position in the Premier League in the just-concluded season.

“Alex Lacazette will be leaving us at the end of his current contract, which runs until June 30,” Arsenal said in a statement on Friday.

“Since joining us from Lyon in July 2017, Laca made 206 appearances in all competitions, scoring 71 goals.

“The 31-year-old was our top scorer in two seasons during his time with us – in 2017/18, and also in 2020/21, when he scored his 50th Premier League goal in the win over Sheffield United in April 2021.

“That moved the French striker into the all-time top ten of goalscorers for us in Premier League history – scoring his first goal just 94 seconds into his league debut, against Leicester City, in August 2017.

“Laca was an FA Cup winner with us in 2020, was in our FA Community Shield winning team in 2017 and was voted the Arsenal Player of the Season for 2018/19.

“Before joining us, Laca had played all his club football for his hometown club Lyon, scoring exactly 100 goals in Ligue 1 during his seven years in the French club’s first team.“

Speaking on Lacazette’s departure, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “Laca has been a fantastic player for us.

“He’s been a real leader on and off the pitch and has been a very important influence to our younger players.

“His commitment with us has been exceptional and we wish him and his family success and happiness.”

