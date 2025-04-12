Arsenal draw against Brentford after Everton dent Forest’s CL hopes

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Thomas Partey opened scoring in the 61st minute, puttin the Gunners ahead.

But Brentford pushed for an equaliser and were successful in the 74th minute when Yoane Wissa drew level.

The draw leaves the second-placed Arsenal 10 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Liverpool can move 13 points clear when they host West Ham on Sunday.

Arsenal’s focus, meanwhile, now moves to their Champions League second leg in Madrid on Wednesday.

Earlier in th day, Everton dented the Champions League hopes of Nottingham Forest as they sealed a 1-0 win over their hosts.

Aston Villa thrashed already-relegated Southampton 3-0; Brighton and Leicester City played a 2-2 draw; while Manchester City thrashed visiting Crystal Palace 5-2.

