Sports
Arsenal go eight points clear at top of Premier League
Arsenal put up a fine performance to thrash Crystal Palace 4-1 in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.
The Gunners went eighth points clear at the top of the table with the win, with second-placed Manchester City having a game in hand.
Jeffery Schlupp scored for managerless Crystal Palace while Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka (a brace) and Granit Xhaka all netted for the hosts.
Read Also: Patrick Vieira sacked by Crystal Palace
Palace sacked manager Patrick Vieira on Friday and have now not won in 13 games in all competitions and are only three points above the relegation zone.
The Gunners, aiming to become champions for the first time since 2003-04, have 69 points from 28 matches, with second-placed Manchester City on 61 points having played a game less.
For Arsenal, the Palace victory was a perfect response after they lost on penalties to Sporting Lisbon in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.
