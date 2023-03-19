Arsenal go eight points clear at top of Premier League

Arsenal put up a fine performance to thrash Crystal Palace 4-1 in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Gunners went eighth points clear at the top of the table with the win, with second-placed Manchester City having a game in hand.

Jeffery Schlupp scored for managerless Crystal Palace while Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka (a brace) and Granit Xhaka all netted for the hosts.

Read Also: Patrick Vieira sacked by Crystal Palace

Palace sacked manager Patrick Vieira on Friday and have now not won in 13 games in all competitions and are only three points above the relegation zone.

The Gunners, aiming to become champions for the first time since 2003-04, have 69 points from 28 matches, with second-placed Manchester City on 61 points having played a game less.

For Arsenal, the Palace victory was a perfect response after they lost on penalties to Sporting Lisbon in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now