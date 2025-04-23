Connect with us

Arsenal held by Palace as Liverpool need draw to win Premier League

Published

4 hours ago

on

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace in a Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

The draw prolongs Liverpool’s wait to be officially crowned Premier League champions.

As it stands, Liverpool only need a draw against Tottenham on Sunday to wrap up the Premier League title now.

EPL: Leicester relegated as Liverpool draw closer to title; Arsenal, Chelsea win

With Arsenal in the Champions League semi-finals and Palace at the same stage in the FA Cup, and both managers rested key players.

Jakub Kiwior opened scoring for Arsenal in the third minute before Eberechi Eze fired in an equaliser in the 27th minute.

Leandro Trossard gave Arsenal the lead just before half-time but Palace kept the fight on, and were able to take a point home after Jean-Philippe Mateta chipped in an excellent goal.

Opinions

