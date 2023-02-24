Sports
Arsenal, Man Utd discover next round foes in Europa League
Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United have discovered their opponents for the round of 16 of the Europa League.
Arsenal, who finished as group winners in the group stage, have been drawn against Portuguese side Sporting.
Sporting dropped from the Champions League and defeated FC Midtylland 4-1 on aggregate in the playoffs to reach the last 16 of the second tier competition.
Sporting will host Arsenal in the first leg on March 9 befor the Gunners will host the reverse fixture at Emirates Stadium on March 16.
Read Also: Arsenal return top of Premier League after beating Villa in six-goal thriller
Meanwhile, Manchester United have been drawn against Real Betis in the round of 16 after they defeated Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the playoffs.
The Red Devils will host the first leg of the tie at Old Trafford before playing away in the second leg in Spain.
Europa League last-16 draw
Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise
Sevilla v Fenerbahce
Juventus v Freiburg
Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal
Manchester United v Real Betis
Roma v Real Sociedad
Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...