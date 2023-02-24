Arsenal, Man Utd discover next round foes in Europa League

Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United have discovered their opponents for the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Arsenal, who finished as group winners in the group stage, have been drawn against Portuguese side Sporting.

Sporting dropped from the Champions League and defeated FC Midtylland 4-1 on aggregate in the playoffs to reach the last 16 of the second tier competition.

Sporting will host Arsenal in the first leg on March 9 befor the Gunners will host the reverse fixture at Emirates Stadium on March 16.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been drawn against Real Betis in the round of 16 after they defeated Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the playoffs.

The Red Devils will host the first leg of the tie at Old Trafford before playing away in the second leg in Spain.

Europa League last-16 draw

Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla v Fenerbahce

Juventus v Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal

Manchester United v Real Betis

Roma v Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord

