Arsenal on verge of missing Champions League after Newcastle defeat

Arsenal are on the verge of finishing outside the top four of the Premier League after they were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United on Monday night.

The Gunners have been aiming for a top four finish this season, being in a stiff battle with city rivals Tottenham Hotspur, whom they lost to last weekend to drop to fifth.

The Mikel Arteta side could have climbed back to fourth place with a win against Newcastle, but a 55th-minute Ben White own goal and Bruno Guimaraes’s 85th minute goal thrashed Arsenal’s hopes.

Read Also: EPL: Spurs move above Arsenal into fourth with win against Burnley

Going into the final round of matches on Sunday, Arsenal sit on fifth spot, two points behind Tottenham in fourth.

Arsenal must beat Everton in their final game of the season on Sunday and hope Tottenham lose at relegated Norwich, if their hopes of clinching a Champions League spot for next season must be met.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have had a season that provides encouragement for the future. They wrap up the campaign with a trip to Burnley on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now