Arsenal sign Tavares from Benfica, promote Nigerian goalie Okonkwo to first team

English Premier League club, Arsenal have completed the transfer of Nuno Tavares from Portuguese side, Benfica in a £8m deal.

The 21-year-old, who played against Arsenal in the Europa League last season, is the Gunners’ first signing of the summer.

He made 25 first-team appearances for the Lisbon club and also been capped for Portugal under-21s.

“He is a young player with great promise who has developed very well,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

“Nuno’s arrival will give the squad extra strength and options in defence, particularly with this energy on the left side of the pitch.”

The Arteta side are gearing up for a 2021/22 campaign and have also promoted a Nigerian goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo to the first team.

The Gunners confirmed Okonkwo’s new contract in a statement released on their website, with the 19-year-old to wear the number 33 for next season.

