Arsenal slip in title race with disappointing draw at West Ham

Arsenal missed a penalty and also squandered a two-goal lead to be held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham in a Premier League encounter on Sunday.

The league leaders, who needed a win to restore their six-point lead in the topflight, are now four points ahead of Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Their next league encounter would be against the title rivals at the Etihad Stadium, and the game could be the decider of the title race this season.

A close-range finish from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard’s volley put the Gunners 2-0 ahead inside the opening 10 minutes at London Stadium.

They looked to be cruising to the victory when Said Benrahma’s penalty, after Gabriel had brought down Lucas Paqueta, gave the Hammers a way back into the game.

Arsenal had a bright chance to extend their lead when they were awarded a penalty but Bukayo Saka blew the chance as he shot wide.

That proved costly as the hosts scored less than three minutes later through Jarrod Bowen’s superb volley from Thilo Kehrer’s lofted pass.

West Ham are still 15th in the table but now four points above the relegation zone. They play Gent in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarterfinals this week.

