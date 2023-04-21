Arsenal slip up again in title race after six-goal thriller vs Southampton

Arsenal dropped points again to slip up in their race for the Premier League title after playing a 3-3 draw with bottom club Southampton on Friday night.

Arsenal were heading to a defeat by 88 minutes at the Emirates Stadium as the scoreline was 3-1 in favour of Southampton but two quick goals afterwards salvaged a point for the hosts.

With the result, the Gunners have now gone three consecutive league games without a win and all ending with a draw.

Arsenal are now five points clear at the top of the table, but second-placed Manchester City have two games in hand and if they win them both they will go top.

Southampton led after just 28 seconds, when Carlos Alcaraz capitalised on an Aaron Ramsdale error to score.

Theo Walcott doubled the Southampton lead against his former club, before Gabriel Martinelli pulled one back for the league leaders before the break.

Duje Caleta-Car restored the Southampton two-goal advantage only for Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka to score in the 88th and 90th minutes respectively to earn a draw.

Arsenal played an away draw to Liverpool and also West Ham United in their last two games, and they face Manchester City next.

Southampton remain bottom of the table and three points from safety, having now failed to win in seven league games.

