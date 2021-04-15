Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final | Ripples Nigeria

English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final of this year Europa League on 5-1 goals aggregate.

The Gunners had earlier defeated the Czech side 1-0 in the reverse fixture played last week.

Three first half goals by Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, and Bukayo Saka were enough to put the Mikel Arteta side in a commanding position in the game played at Czech capital, Prague.

Lacazette scored his second of the night on the 77th minutes after Pepe found him unmarked near the penalty box.

The Gunners were defeated by Premier League rivals, Chelsea in the Europa League final in 2019.

Arsenal will face Spanish side, Villarreal, in the semi-finals on April 29.

