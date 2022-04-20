Arsenal stun Chelsea to end three-game losing run as Everton snatch point vs Leicester

Arsenal ended their three-game losing run with a big victory over Chelsea in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Gunners won 4-2 against Thomas Tuchel’s side to put their pursuit of a place in the Premier League’s top four back on track.

Eddie Nketiah, who had not scored in the Premier League for a year, bagged a brace for his side while Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka also scored.

Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta scored for Chelsea, who stay third in the English topflight.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are now level on points with north London rivals Tottenham with a derby at Emirates Stadium still to come.

Read Also: EPL: Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0 after Everton stun Man Utd to boost survival hopes

At the Goodison Park, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton as they came from behind to snatch a draw against Leicester City.

Super Eagles duo of Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester, who got ahead in the fifth minute when Harvey Barnes turned in the opener.

The Toffees however fought back in added time as Richarlison scored to see both sides share the spoils.

In other Premier League encounters, Manchester City returned to the top of the league with a 3-0 win over Brighton while Newcastle United defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 to boost survival hopes.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now