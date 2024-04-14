Arsenal stunned by late goals in Aston Villa clash

Arsenal missed the chance to move to the top of the Premier League after being stunned by Aston Villa.

The game played at the Emirates Stadium saw the Gunners defeated 2-0, thanks to two late goals from the visitors.

Leon Bailey finally broke the deadlock with a low finish in the 84th minute before Ollie Watkins sealed the win with another goal on 87 minute.

The game started with high anticipation for the Gunners after Liverpool’s shock home defeat by Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday.

But the Mikel Arteta team ended up well beaten as Villa boss Unai Emery made a winning return to his former club.

Defeat for the Gunners completes a perfect weekend for Manchester City, who are now two points clear at the top with Arsenal ahead of Liverpool in second and third spots on goal difference.

