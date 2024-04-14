Sports
Arsenal stunned by late goals in Aston Villa clash
Arsenal missed the chance to move to the top of the Premier League after being stunned by Aston Villa.
The game played at the Emirates Stadium saw the Gunners defeated 2-0, thanks to two late goals from the visitors.
Leon Bailey finally broke the deadlock with a low finish in the 84th minute before Ollie Watkins sealed the win with another goal on 87 minute.
Read Also: Nigeria’s Boniface wins historic Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen
The game started with high anticipation for the Gunners after Liverpool’s shock home defeat by Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday.
But the Mikel Arteta team ended up well beaten as Villa boss Unai Emery made a winning return to his former club.
Defeat for the Gunners completes a perfect weekend for Manchester City, who are now two points clear at the top with Arsenal ahead of Liverpool in second and third spots on goal difference.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...