Arsenal suffer setback in top-four race after Crystal Palace thrashing

Arsenal failed to return to the fourth spot in the Premier League after they were stunned 3-0 by Crystal Palace in a one-sided game on Monday night.

The Gunners would have climbed above Tottenham Hotspur into fourth if they had won, but were stunned by their hosts at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal fell behind early on through Jean-Philippe Mateta’s header following a free-kick in the 16th minute.

Jordan Ayew got away from two Arsenal defenders and bent a shot beyond Aaron Ramsdale to put Palace two goals up in the 24th minute.

Palace sealed the victory after Wilfried Zaha was brought down inside the box late on and the forward stepped up to convert the penalty.

The victory, Palace’s first at home in the league in 2022, moves them up to ninth while Arsenal remain fifth and outside the top four on goal difference, albeit with a game in hand.

