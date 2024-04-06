Sports
Arsenal thrash Brighton to go top after Man City win at Palace
Arsenal have reclaimed top spot after sealing a 3-0 victory over Brighton in a Premier League clash on Saturday.
The Gunners climbed above Liverpool to lead with one point after the win, thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard.
Earlier on Saturday, Kevin de Bruyne scores twice as Manchester City kept pressure on title rivals with a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace.
Read Also: Leverkusen on brink of Bundesliga title as Bayern crumble
At Goodison Park, Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the winner against Burnley to see the Toffees open a four-point gap to the bottom three.
Elsewhere, Fulham lost 1-0 to Newcastle United, with a second-half Guimaraes goal giving the Magpies the win.
In the other Premier League encounter on Saturday, Aston Villa and Brentford shared the spoils with a 3-3 scoreline, Luton Town defeated Bournemouth 2-1, while Wolves lost 2-1 at home to West Ham.
