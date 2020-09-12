Latest Sports

Arsenal thrash promoted Fulham 3-0 in Premier League season opener

September 12, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored as Arsenal defeated promoted side Fulham in the opening game of the English Premier League season.

Alexander Lacazette and Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães were also goalscorers in the game which ended 3-0.

More to follow…

