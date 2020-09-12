Arsenal thrash promoted Fulham 3-0 in Premier League season opener

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored as Arsenal defeated promoted side Fulham in the opening game of the English Premier League season.
Alexander Lacazette and Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães were also goalscorers in the game which ended 3-0.
More to follow…
