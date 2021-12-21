Arsenal thrash Sunderland to advance to Carabao Cup semifinal

Premier League side, Arsenal have zoomed into the semifinals of the Carabao Cup after thrashing League One Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday night.

A hat-trick by Eddie Nketiah was all that the Gunners needed to seal an important victory at the Emirates Stadium.

The forward turned in from close range to open the scoring after Rob Holding’s header was palmed into his path and Nicolas Pepe soon doubled the hosts’ lead.

Nathan Broadhead gave Sunderland a fighting chance when he pulled a goal back on the half hour mark, until Nketiah sealed Arsenal’s place in the last four with his second of the game.

And there was still time for Nketiah to grab his hat-trick goal with a cheeky flick minutes before the hour mark.

Arsenal’s 18-year-old debutant Charlie Patino then capped a superb night for the Gunners with an injury-time fifth at Emirates Stadium.

The Mike Arteta side will discover their last-four opponents on Wednesday when the draw takes place after Tottenham host West Ham.

Liverpool will play host to Leicester City also on Wednesday, while Chelsea will face Brentford in the other last-eight fixture.

