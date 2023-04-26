Arsenal title bid in ruins after 4-1 thrashing by Man City

Arsenal have lost grounds in the Premier League title race after falling to a 4-1 defear to rivals, Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Gunners had played a draw in three consecutive games, dropping points and losing their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The defeat at Manchester City cut their lead to just two points, with their closesf rival City having two games in hand.

Kevin de Bruyne scores twice for the hosts while Erling Haaland and John Stones netted a goal each to give Pe Guardiola’s side the win.

Gunners defender Rob Holding had scored a consolation before Haaland’s late effort that sealed a memorable night being his 49th goal for City this season.

City can go top with victory at Fulham on Sunday while Arsenal must somehow pull out of a slump that has seen them go four league games without a win at a crucial stage of the season.

