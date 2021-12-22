Connect with us

Arsenal to face Liverpool as Chelsea take on Spurs in Carabao Cup semis

Published

12 mins ago

on

Arsenal have been drawn to face Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, while Chelsea will meet Tottenham.

The draw was made immediately after Wednesday’s League Cup games.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to take place over two legs – with the first of each played in the week commencing 3 January 2022.

The deciding legs will take place in the week commencing 10 January, with the final at Wembley on 27 February.

Read Also: Arsenal thrash Sunderland to advance to Carabao Cup semifinal

Eight-time winners Liverpool came from 0-2 and 1-3 down to make it 3-3 before they beat Leicester 5-4 on penalties in a thrilling quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Reds have not won the competition since 2012, and they successfully knocked out Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester to set up a date with the Gunners.

Tottenham have not won a major trophy since beating Chelsea 2-1 in the 2008 final.

While Chelsea won 2-0 at Brentford west London on Wednesday, Tottenham overcame West Ham 2-1.

