Arsenal to face Liverpool as Chelsea take on Spurs in Carabao Cup semis

Arsenal have been drawn to face Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, while Chelsea will meet Tottenham.

The draw was made immediately after Wednesday’s League Cup games.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to take place over two legs – with the first of each played in the week commencing 3 January 2022.

The deciding legs will take place in the week commencing 10 January, with the final at Wembley on 27 February.

Read Also: Arsenal thrash Sunderland to advance to Carabao Cup semifinal

Eight-time winners Liverpool came from 0-2 and 1-3 down to make it 3-3 before they beat Leicester 5-4 on penalties in a thrilling quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Reds have not won the competition since 2012, and they successfully knocked out Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester to set up a date with the Gunners.

Tottenham have not won a major trophy since beating Chelsea 2-1 in the 2008 final.

While Chelsea won 2-0 at Brentford west London on Wednesday, Tottenham overcame West Ham 2-1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now