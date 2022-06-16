Arsenal to face Palace in opening game of Premier League season

The first fixture of the 2022-23 English Premier League season is billed to take place on Friday, 5 August when Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

The fixtures were released on Thursday by the organizers.

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi will be joining his club Everton in facing Chelsea in the opening weekend.

Champions Manchester City will face West Ham away on the opening weekend of the campaign to begin their defense of the title.

Liverpool will play at promoted Fulham, with Nottingham Forest, who are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1998-99, taking on Newcastle United.

The season will include a mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar billed to hold between 21 November and 18 December, 2022.

There will be no top-flight games in England after the weekend of 12-13 November until 26 December because of the World Cup.

By the request of the English FA, there are no meetings between the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ on weekend of 12-13 November.

First round of fixtures in full

5 August

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

6 August

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds United v Wolverhampton

Leicester City v Brentford

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

7 August

Manchester United v Brighton

West Ham United v Manchester City

