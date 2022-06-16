Sports
Arsenal to face Palace in opening game of Premier League season
The first fixture of the 2022-23 English Premier League season is billed to take place on Friday, 5 August when Crystal Palace host Arsenal.
The fixtures were released on Thursday by the organizers.
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi will be joining his club Everton in facing Chelsea in the opening weekend.
Champions Manchester City will face West Ham away on the opening weekend of the campaign to begin their defense of the title.
Liverpool will play at promoted Fulham, with Nottingham Forest, who are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1998-99, taking on Newcastle United.
Read Also: Peseiro lauds Super Eagles for picking all six points from AFCONQ games
The season will include a mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar billed to hold between 21 November and 18 December, 2022.
There will be no top-flight games in England after the weekend of 12-13 November until 26 December because of the World Cup.
By the request of the English FA, there are no meetings between the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ on weekend of 12-13 November.
First round of fixtures in full
5 August
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
6 August
Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolverhampton
Leicester City v Brentford
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
7 August
Manchester United v Brighton
West Ham United v Manchester City
