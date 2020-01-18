Arteta promotes two Nigerian youngsters to Arsenal’s first team ahead of Sheffield Utd’s clash

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has brought two Nigerian youth defenders – Tobi Omole and Tolaji Bola – into first-team training amid an injury crisis in the English Premier League giants.

Summer signing Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are both out of Saturday’s clash against Sheffield United and the former Arsenal midfielder has handed Omole and Bola a chance to impress in the first team.

Omole, 20, played for the Under-23s last night making it unlikely he will be in the squad for Saturday clash with the English top-flight surprise package but 21-year-old Bola was rested and may appear on the bench.

At the full-back Hector Bellerin struggling and the Gunners had made a bid for Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa.

Meanwhile, Arteta maybe forced to turn to youngsters and draft in England youth international Bola as a makeshift full-back.

Versatile Bukayo Saka is another option for Arteta as he bids to close the gap to the top four.

