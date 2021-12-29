Arteta tests positive for COVID-19 a second time, to miss Man City clash

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta will not be attending their next game against Manchester City after he tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

The Gunners are billed to take on champions City at the Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day.

The hosts will be without their head coach, while assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round will take charge of the team.

Defenders Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles missed Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Norwich on 26 December after testing positive.

Read Also: Arsenal’s Arteta tests positive for coronavirus; EPL to hold emergency club meeting

The coronavirus outbreak in the Premier League has been somewhat on the high side, with a record 103 positive tests announced this week.

Recall that Arteta had tested positive to the virus in March 2020 when the pandemic was still fresh.

“Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well,” read an Arsenal statement.

The Gunners, who have won their past four league games, are fourth in the table, 12 points behind leaders City.

