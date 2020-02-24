Arteta wants ‘most important player’ Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal

Following a superb performance that came with two goals, Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been tagged the most important player by his manager.

The 30-year-old bagged a brace against Everton as Arsenal came from behind to win 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The goals mean he has now scored a total of 19 goals this season, and 60 in 95 games for the London club since his arrival.

Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta admits that Barcelona is right to be seeking the services of Aubameyang, but hopes to convince him to stay at Arsenal.

“I’m so happy with him (Auba). He is scoring important goals and as a captain he is giving a great example to everyone else with the way he is working defensively,” said Arteta after victory.

“They (Barca) are completely right to want him because he is a superb player.

“It’s right that big teams like him. Hopefully we can convince him this is right place to be.

“I think it’s been tough for him because he has big expectations. He wants to play in the biggest competitions and with the best players. We have to help him do that. He needs to feel fulfilled.

“He is our most important player, no doubt the impact he has in this team. We will have to convince him to stay with us.”

Meanwhile, the Gabon striker’s current contract runs until the summer of 2021.

