Articulated truck crushes three to death in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Sunday that three persons died after an articulated truck rammed into a tricycle on Mgbuka-Nkpor road in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The state Sector Commander, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, told journalists in Awka, that the accident occurred at 1:46 p.m. on Sunday.

Kumapayi said the driver of the articulated vehicle with no registration number, lost control and rammed into a tricycle (Keke NAPEP), which was conveying three passengers.

According to him, four people were involved in the accident but three persons died, while one other sustained injury.

“The truck, due to brake failure lost control and rammed into the tricycle’ with registration number AAH774 UW. The three passengers in the tricycle died.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Iyenu mortuary in Ogidi, while the injured person is receiving treatment at the hospital,’’ the FRSC commander said.

He advised motorists to drive cautiously and ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on trips to avoid loss of lives.

