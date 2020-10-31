Artisans in 11 states, FCT receive FG’s N30,000 one-time grant

The presidency said on Saturday artisans in 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had started receiving the N30,000 one-time grant under the Federal Government’s Artisan Support Scheme.

The Artisan Support Scheme is under the federal governments’ Survival Fund programme to support Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the beneficiaries were in the first stream and had started collecting the N30,000 one-time grant.

He said: “These (states) include Lagos, Ondo, Kaduna, Borno, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Plateau, Delta and the FCT.

“The registration for the second batch of states has already begun; there will also be a third batch.

“All the 36 states and FCT are covered and verified beneficiaries will be paid the one-time grant.

“Another phase has begun on the survival fund scheme where 250,000 businesse names will be registered by the CAC for free.

“The Federal Government is going to pay for the cost of the business registration and the first 250,000 Nigerians will be beneficiaries, it is on a first-come-first-serve basis.”

