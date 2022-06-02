Artiste Ikechukwu reveals his 14-year-old in-law was found dead in school

Nigerian rapper Ikechukwu has disclosed that his 14-year-old in-law, Obinna Obiefuleh was mysteriously found dead in boarding school.

Ikechukwu made this devastating announcement on his Instagram page on Thursday, June 2, 2022, where he narrated the teenager’s demise.

“This is so so sad. This is Obinna, 14 years of age, my inlaw, cousin to my wife. This footage is of him at my wedding. He Was found at 1 am dead in his boarding house of his school. Class – SS2, in senior hostel, Queen of the holy innocent secondary School ogwume in Ideato lga,” he captioned a video of the boy before his untimely death.

The rapper mentioned further that there was foul play pertaining to the death of the youngster.

Read also :ASSAULT CLAIM: Police urge Ikechukwu to lodge formal report

“Beaten up, bruised. So many holes in this story. And frankly, I’m sick of these happenings. Now it has come to my doorstep. I urge every media portal to help bring light to the happenings surrounding this event and every other event concerning these children who we confidently give to schools to look after,” he added.

“This is outrageous. No child should have to die, talkless of in this manner where they are supposed to be safe and cared for. I implore all media and bloggers to please help pursue this to the end. MAY HIS SOUL FINALLY REST IN PEACE. MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY. #JUSTICEFOROBINNAOBIEFULEH.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now