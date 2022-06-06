Artiste Peter Okoye bans people from visiting his home without PVC

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye has stated that he will stop receiving visitors who do not have their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Peter Okoye, one half of the popular twin duo, P Square stated this on his Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

He stated in his post that he has instructed his security guards not to allow anyone without a PVC into his compound.

His post reads:

”I have just instructed my security and my management that No one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing their PVC!

This also includes my management team and entourage! No PVC! No Visits and Travels!…We must get it right this time and vote out bad leaders.”

