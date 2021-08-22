Aruna, Oshonaike to lead 12-man Nigerian team to 2021 African Championship

Quadri Aruna and Funke Oshonaike will be leading a team of Nigerian table tennis professionals to the 2021 African Senior Championships.

The duo will be leading a 12-man men and women’s team to the Championships billed to take place in Yaounde, Cameroon from September 1 to 7.

The tournament according to African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) serves as a qualification for the 2021 ITTF World Championship scheduled for November in Houston, United States.

Aruna will be leading the men’s team alongside National cadet champion Samuel Boboye, who was a surprise inclusion, and Olajide Omotayo, Bode Abiodun, Azeez Solanke, and Taiwo Matti.

Also included in the women’s team are national U-21 champion Bukola Ajayi as well as Olympians Offiong Edem, national champion Fatimo Bello, and Oshonaike.

For the first time in her career, Lagos State champion Bose Odusanya will be joining the national team while estranged Cecilia Otu-Akpan returns to the team after her last appearance for the national team at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Already over 20 African countries have been confirmed for the seven-day tournament with the top players and teams in the tournament qualifying for this year’s World Championships in the US.

