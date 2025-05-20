Aruna powers into fourth round in Doha

Quadri Aruna underlined his elite status at the 2025 ITTF World Championships with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Germany’s Benedikt Duda, securing his place in the fourth round of the Men’s Singles at the Lusail Hall in Doha, Qatar.

The Nigerian star, now the sole African contender in the Men’s Singles following the exit of Egypt’s Omar Assar in the second round on Monday, May 19, delivered a commanding performance against the left-handed German.

Despite trailing 1-2 in their previous head-to-head encounters, Aruna rose to the occasion in a match filled with fast-paced rallies and crowd-pleasing exchanges.

He opened strongly, taking the first set 11-9, but Duda responded with a dominant 11-4 win in the second.

Aruna adjusted his tactics in the third set, targeting Duda’s forehand and regaining control with an 11-8 win. A controversial service fault call at 2-2 in the fourth set appeared to rattle the Nigerian, who dropped the game 11-2.

However, Aruna showcased remarkable composure and resilience in the fifth set. Trailing 3-9, he mounted a stunning comeback to level at 9-9 and eventually clinched the set 12-10.

That momentum carried into the sixth, where Aruna’s confidence soared. With powerful forehand loops and precise shot placement, he closed out the match 11-9 to seal a 4-2 victory.

Even the match commentators were full of praise for Aruna’s spirited comeback and tactical brilliance, highlighting his poise under pressure and ability to turn the tide when it mattered most.

