Aruna Quadri now 10th best table tennis player in world

Nigerian super star in the sport of table tennis, Aruna Quadri has leapt to the 10th spot in the world ranking of the ITTF.

Aruna becomes the first African and black player to be ranked in the top 10 according to ‘ITTF 2022 Table Tennis World ranking released on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the World Table Tennis (WTT), it has been a long time coming as the King of Africa has finally made it into the Top 10 in the world.

“Aruna has truly been mister consistent in both his performances and his participation. The Nigerian has spent the last year notching up a string of finishes inside the top eight, while being one of the most active players on the WTT scene,” the statement partly read.

“It has included sensational headlines such as taking out China’s rising stars in succession at the 2022 WTT Star Contender Doha and a quarterfinal appearance at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals. It looks like the 33-year-old is just getting started.”

In the women’s ranking, Egypt’s Mariam Alhodaby is the highest-ranked African female player in the 40th position.

Nigeria’s Offiong Edem is Nigeria’s highest-ranked woman in the 89th position, having moved 10 places upward.

