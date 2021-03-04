Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender Series holding in Doha.

Aruna, who saw off India’s national champion Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 3-0 on Wednesday in the first round, went on to defeat Portugal’s Joao Geraldo in the round-of-16 on Thursday.

The game played at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha saw Aruna put up another superlative performance to record a 3-2 (10-12, 12-10, 12-10, 4-11, 11-6) win over his Portuguese opponent to reach the last-eight.

On Friday, Aruna will continue the race to the title as he faces one of the most skillful players in the world, Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin.

Lin has been described as Chinese nemesis and could be a tough one for Aruna to overcome.

Meanwhile, Aruna has already set the record of being the first African to reach the quarterfinals of the WTT event, and still stands a chance of advancing.

The $200,000 prize money WTT Contender Series is one of the two tiers of the new WTT event structure, while the Middle East Hub marks the first official events of the WTT era.

The Middle East Hub will feature two tiers of the new WTT event structure. The WTT Contender will end on March 6, while the first WTT Star Contender event the following week, providing the perfect preparation for some of the world’s leading stars to be challenged by the best up-and-coming athletes in table tennis.

