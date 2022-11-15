‘As a professor, do your bits as Anambra governor,’ Peter Obi challenges Soludo

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, reacted to the comment credited to the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on his 2023 election aspiration.

Soludo had in an article titled: “History beckons and I will not be silent,” published on Monday dismissed the chances of the former Anambra State governor in the 2023 general elections.

He warned that Obi might not finish third in the election.

He had earlier revealed that the former governor’s investments in Anambra have little or no value presently.

The governor’s position did not sit well with members of the OBidient movement who had launched scathing criticism at the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor for opposing their man.

Obi, who reacted to the comment at the 2022 Lagos Business School (LBS) Alumni Conference in Lagos, said he was not unbothered by Soludo’s position.

He pointed to the investments facilitated by his administration in Anambra and challenged Soludo to do his bits as governor of the state.

The LP candidate said: “If there is anything pending, governance doesn’t finish, people are still in government in America, so you stop where you will stop, other people will continue from there.

“He (Soludo) is the governor of the state; he is my senior brother, he is even more intelligent than me because he is a professor. I am a trader, so he knows more and will be able to do things better than I am doing it.

“I have done my little own as a trader, now the professor is there he will do his own as a professor, the schools I didn’t roof he will roof them, that’s how government goes.

“The one they said is worthless, we invested N3.5 billion in International Breweries. That facility is there employing directly and indirectly over 10,000 Anambarians. The shares were at a time sold at N50, today the shares is about N5 or so.

“When you spread your investment some will go up while some will come down. But overall the company is still there, the company is still doing well, it is still part of the global chain and everything.”

