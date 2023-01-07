As a statesman, Obasanjo goofed by endorsing Obi —Ex Gov, Sule Lamido

Sule Lamido, a former Jigawa State Governor, has also reacted to the recent endorsement of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to Lamido during a media briefing on Friday in Bamaina, his country home, near Birnin kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa, the former president’s endorsement was a huge mistake which might have ripple effects on the polity.

Lamido, who was a Foreign Affairs Minister under Obasanjo’s administration, said, “Obasanjo is my boss, I believe in him, but he is also a human being, he can make mistakes. So he made a mistake.

“It’s a big mistake for him to endorse candidate outside his own party which gave him the relevance, the importance, the image globally to become what he is.

“Obasanjo talks because he was a former president. If he was not, he can’t; because the PDP made him and he is demeaning the PDP.

“Our people failed to understand that when a party honours you, dignified you made you who you are, and that is why you are talking. To me, whether it’s Obasanjo or any other person he is talking about because he was a former president, under the PDP.

“The PDP invented him, and honoured, and dignified him and we look at him as a leader, who is inspiring, and motivating and can chart a new course for Nigeria those who worked with him in the last 25 years can trust him and respect him that is his legacy in life.

“You don’t do that because of the younger generation.

“Whatever he said, wether power rotation or power shift, whatever it is, people are being a little bit dishonest.”

Obasanjo had endorsed Obi, days ago, via an open letter stating he was the most qualified out of the presidential aspirants.

“None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge. Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively,” Obasanjo said.

