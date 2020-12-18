As Buhari said, this govt will continue protecting lives, property of all Nigerians —Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government would continue to protect lives and property of all Nigerians.

stated this in a post on his Twitter handle -@ProfOsinbajo – on Friday, December 18.

He was responding to the rescue of over 300 Katsina students allegedly kidnapped by Fulani bandits on December 11.

He wrote, “I am particularly thankful that the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara are free. We are thankful that they are safe and will be home with their families for the holidays.

“We are grateful to everyone who worked on securing their release.

“And as President @MBuhari mentioned, this administration will continue to work hard at protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians at all times.”

The students were freed after the leadership of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria, Miyetti Allah, reportedly negotiated with their abductors for their freedom.

