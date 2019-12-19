As controversies trail NDDC, Buhari approves forensic audit of commission

The Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) will be recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organisation, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, also directed that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC shall be in place till the forensic is completed.

He said the supervision of the Commission shall remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Controversies had dogged the NNDC in recent times.

The Senate had on November 6 confirmed the nomination of 16 persons appointed into the NDDC board by President Buhari.

While the President had nominated some persons into the NNDC board, the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, had also put in place an interim management team to run the affairs of the Commission.

During the Senate confirmation of the new NDDC board members, the duo of former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, raised concerns on the fate of the new board members since an interim arrangement had been put in place at the agency by Akpabio.

