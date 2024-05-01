As fuel scarcity bites, Nigerians dig up 30-year-old video of lady lamenting situation (Video)

As the recent fuel scarcity being experienced in the country continues to bite hard, Nigerians have dug up a 30-year-old video of a lady complaining bitterly about the same issue.

The video which was reportedly captured on April 30, 1994, shows Nigerians struggling to get fuel in queues while lamenting the scarcity of fuel.

The viral video which was shared by an X user,Jackie with the handle @JWEZEE, had an accompanying post that reads:

“On this day April 30, 1994, same day same time, only difference 30 years ago. Nigerians in long fuel queues lamenting, 30 years later they are still lamenting.And In another 30years will still lament, why? Because patterns don’t lie.”

In the video the X user posted, the lady is heard complaining about how soldiers skip queues to purchase fuel and resell to the people who have been standing on the queue, just outside the filling station.

“You have the soldiers that come, they buy petrol, they put it in jerry cans, they sell it right in front of these people, it’s ridiculous.

“They get the fuel themselves, why do they have to come here, they don’t join the queue, they just buy and they sell right in front of people, it’s ridiculous. Something has to happen,” the lady said.

The said 1994 video, which has not been verified by Ripples Nigeria, succinctly captures the mood of the nation as it coincides with the current fuel price hike and scarcity affecting almost every state in the country with the product being sold for as much as N1000 in some cities.

