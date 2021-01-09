As Gov Obaseki wins in court, Edo PDP gives APC conditions to join govt

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to join the “government build a society where hard work is rewarded”.

The party said to do this however, the opposition party in the state has to “toe the path of honour and have the decency of admitting to the fact that they spread lies and concocted fake stories to sell their mandate and attempted to dupe the courts”.

Edo PDP stated this in a statement on Saturday in reaction to the victory recorded by Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Federal High Court, Abuja which dismissed the certificate forgery case brought against the governor by the APC.

The Edo State PDP in the statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare, said the victory “is a testimony to the fact that this government was enthroned by the wish of Edo people and had the blessings of God”.

He also said, “We advised APC that it was again traveling the road of ignominy instead of joining the government to build a society where hard work is rewarded, where hate should be condemned and love for a prosperous state the driving spirit of our being. Our advice was ignored!

“It is now clear that Edo APC and the news and stories they propagate are built on falsehood, social greed, intellectual imbecility and pathological irresponsibility. Edo people are advised not to only punish them with their votes on election days, but to consider them public enemy number one henceforth!

“However, if Each and every one of them own up to their role, tender well-intentioned apologies and commit to be of good character, show respect to Edo people, toe the path of honour and have the decency of admitting to the fact that they spread lies and concocted fake stories to sell their mandate and attempted to dupe the courts, Edo people may show some mercy. After all, Governor Obaseki is a reasonable man. Edo people are reasonable people.

“It is the most honourable thing to do; it is the most noble step to take”.

