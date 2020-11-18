Latest Politics

As Gov Umahi dumps party, PDP dissolves Ebonyi exco, South-East zonal caretaker committee

November 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the ward, local government and state executive committees of the Ebonyi State chapter of the party.

The NWC also dissolved the South-East zonal caretaker committee of the party.

A statement by the party’s spokesman on Tuesday, said the NWC announced the dissolution on arising from a crucial meeting on Tuesday, November 17.

“These decisions are pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP Constitution,” Ologbondiyan said.

The party’s decision is coming as the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi officially announced he was dumping the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

