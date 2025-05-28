As Lagos govt chases after him, Speed Darlington denies defiling 15-year-old girl, says claim was to promote new song

Nigerian artiste Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has denied that he violated a 15-year-old girl, stating that the initial claim was made up to promote his new song.

Recall that Nigerians were furious with the controversial musician on Tuesday when he posted a video to Instagram boasting of having s3x with a juvenile at an unidentified hotel.

According to Speed Darlington, who recounted the story in Igbo with a smattering of English, the girl was left bleeding following the s3xual experience, and he had to pay N2,000 to the hotel personnel to have the bedding changed.

Speed Darlington has now denied his own claim, stating that the statement was not true, and apologised to those offended and also declared that it was intended to generate buzz and draw attention to his latest release.

‘’All my followers pissed off about the video I recorded in which I spoke about me sleeping with a 15-year-old, I am an artist. I need controversy to eat. If you are not trending, you are not getting booked. Simple! Nobody is booking something that is not trending.

“I have a new song now. The song is talking about f#ck this, f#ck that. This is my genre. I do not perform Christian music. When I dropped my song, I needed f#ck contents to push it,. That is what I was doing. Don’t give it more like than it is supposed to have.

“If any of you are offended, it’s alright. Apologies.” he said.

His new claim is coming soon after the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) said it had commenced investigations into his initial claims.

The agency had said on its official X handle that in view of the incident, it had “escalated the situation to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). @naptipnigeria”.

