As Nigerians wallow in darkness, Presidency insists power situation has improved under Buhari

Despite media reports about the failure of the national grid which plunged a huge section of the country into total darkness, the Presidency has insisted that power supply improved under the current administration.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, in response to the collapse of the national grid.

Ahmad, in a tweet, explained that the collapse of the power grid was caused by a weak transmission system while noting that President Buhari has ensured an improvement in the sector.

“When we’re ready to have this convo, we’ll know that the power sector has improved under this administration.

“Grid collapse is usually caused by a weak transmission system (inherited). Intensive work being done to fix that is obvious. We had 4 collapses in 2020, we recorded 42 in 2010.”

The national electricity grid collapsed on Tuesday, the second time in 24 hours.

The grid collapsed on Monday and threw Lagos, Enugu, Kaduna, and four other states into total blackout.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) disclosed this in a statement to its customers.

The notice read: “We would like to inform you of another system collapse on the National Grid which occurred at 5:10 p.m. today.

“We are monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates. Once again we apologise for the inconvenience.”

