As president, Buhari is to be blamed for anything that happens in Nigeria —Abaribe

The Minority Senate Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has frowned at the attitude of President Muhammadu Buhari blaming previous administration for certain things in the country.

He said that Buhari as the president of Nigeria, should be blamed for anything that happened in the country.

Buhari had in his October 1 nationwide broadcast, again laid the blame of some issues in the country on past administrations, an act that many say has become a style since he became president in 2015.

He had said, “Those in the previous governments from 1999 – 2015 (referring to former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan’s administrations), who presided over the near destruction of the country have now the impudence to attempt to criticize our efforts.”

But speaking during a pre-recorded interview over Buhari’s independence anniversary speech on AIT’s The Signature Show, Abaribe said:

“Anything that happens is him (Buhari), otherwise, why are you president? I had asked this question on the floor of the Senate, that you blame all manner of people yet you don’t blame him, every other president was been blamed.

“Even he himself continues blaming other presidents, but when it comes to him, he still blames other people and not himself.

“Even the vice president has admitted that there are so many fault lines that may lead to the breakup of the country if we are not careful. And you still turn around and say it’s not his fault, whose fault is it then.”

