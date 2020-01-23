As S’Court affirms Ortom’s election, APC says Benue people have missed chance to witness true transformation

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has declared that the affirmation of the re-election of Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Supreme Court was a missed opportunity for Benue people to witness true transformation in all strata.

The declaration was made on Wednesday, by the State Publicity Secretary of APC James Ornguga, who said that the governorship candidate presented by the APC in the person of Barrister Emmanuel Jime, would have offered services to enable the development of the state.

Ornguga said; “Sequel to the declaration of election results last year, which in the party’s estimation did not reflect the true voting position of the Benue electorate, APC genuinely interrogated PDP’s victory which in all rational parameters was foisted on the state amidst helpless gnashing of teeth.

READ ALSO: We have failed Nigerians as leaders

“Our team of lawyers professionally explored available legal windows from the tribunal, appellate court and the Supreme Court in frantic attempts to recover the mandate that we still believe our party won but was short-changed.

“The Benue emancipation project has just been temporarily delayed but will be actualized in 2023 on the APC platform, despite the long walk through the desert of poor leadership as being offered by the present Benue State government,” the party said.

Join the conversation

Opinions