As traffic chaos worsens, Lagosians pay more for motorcycle journey

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the average price paid by Lagosians for a motorcycle ride was the highest in the country in May.

According to the bureau’s May 2021 transport fare watch report, residents of Lagos State paid N450.17 per drop for a motorbike ride. This is more than the sum paid by residents of Yobe (N450.10) and Taraba (N445.17), the other states with the highest motorcycle travel price.

The report also noted that states with the lowest motocycle journey fare are Adamawa (N100.08), Katsina (N165.40), and Abuja FCT (N169.17).

Nationally, the report said the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop grew by 2.30 percent month-on-month to N282.67 in May 2021 from N276.30 in April 2021.

On the cost of bus journey, the average amount paid by commuters within the city grew by 3.36 percent month on month to N399.06 in May 2021 from N386.10 in April 2021.

States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N643.10), Bauchi (N599.55) and Taraba (N520.38) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Oyo (N202.15), Abia (N215.04) and Borno (N269.77).

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.79 percent month-on-month to N2,490.60 in May 2021 from N2,446.86 in April 2021.

States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,600.47), Lagos (N3,570.64) and Sokoto (N3,370.24), while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,780.22), Bauchi (N1,800.06) and Enugu (N1,827.10).

Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.39% month-onmonth to N36,552.70 in May 2021 from N36,409.46 in April 2021.

States with highest air fare were Bauchi (N38,600.00), Anambra, Lagos, Rivers (N38,500.00), Abuja FCT (N38,000.00) while States with lowest air fare were Akwa-Ibom (N32,600.00), Sokoto (N33,600.00), and Enugu (N35,400.00).

Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport also increased by 0.99% month-on-month to N828.35 in May 2021 from N820.23 in April 2021.

States with highest fare by water way passenger transport were Delta (N2,450.60), Bayelsa (N2,386.42) and Rivers (N2,295.25) while states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport were Borno (N263.85), Gombe (N320.40) and Kebbi (N360.09).

