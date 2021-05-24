‘Asaba decision a mere proclamation,’ Sagay charges Southern govs to enact open grazing law | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, on Monday, challenged governors in the Southern part of the country to enact a law on open grazing in their various states in a bid to check the frequent farmers/herdsmen clashes in the region.

The PACAC chief, who made the call in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, urged the governors to solidify their resolution on the matter by applying the Benue State approach in their individual state.

He described the governors’ resolution at their May 11 meeting in Asba, Delta State, as a mere declaration of intent.

According to Sagay, open grazing has become an existential threat to many communities in the country.

He insisted that mere declaration would not be as impactful as a law from each state prohibiting open grazing.

The PACAC chief said: “I have been advocating ranching for cattle herding since 2011 as the only way out. I was the first to talk about it until it became an existential threat to many communities, particularly in the South. Frankly, I don’t think a declaration is sufficient, governors have to go back to their individual houses of assemblies and introduce motions. The way Benue State did and actually passed a law banning open grazing and instituting ranching.

“So a proclamation is not enough unless they already have laws which give powers to each governor which I don’t think is the case. There is a need for each state assembly to actually pass a law against open grazing. This is for me legally a declaration of intent but it should be followed up by legislation in the individual state of assembly of the Southern states. They have to pass laws prohibiting open grazing.”

